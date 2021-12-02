Kettering woman's home burgled after man who knocked on door pretends to chase 'thief'

Police are investigating.

A cruel criminal pretended to chase someone who he claimed had stolen from a Kettering woman - all so his accomplice could burgle her home.

The victim was at home in Headlands between 4.30pm and 5pm on Saturday (November 27) when a man knocked at her door.

He told her someone was trying to steal items from the front of her home, leading her to the side of the address, before pretending to chase someone towards the town centre.

But while the woman was outside a second unknown person entered her home and stole her handbag.

A police spokesman said: "The first suspect is described as a white man, 6ft 2in of slim, athletic build, wearing a dark top and bottoms.

"The second suspect is unknown but left the area carrying a bright red handbag.

"Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."

Police have offered the following advice to help protect people from distraction burglaries:

Remember that sadly not everyone is who they say they are, or may have ulterior motives, especially if they knock at your door to point out a supposed problem, such as damage to your roof

Make sure you can see who is at the door before you answer it. Where possible fit a spyhole to identify callers. Alternatively talk to them through an adjacent window

Don’t feel pressured into opening the door. Don’t feel you are being rude, genuine callers won’t mind

Don’t let people you don’t know into your home, even if they say they need help. If more than one person is at the door, one may try to keep you talking while the other slips away to see what they can steal

Set up passwords with your utility companies, genuine callers will need to recite this password to you. Always ask to see an ID card too

Don’t use telephone numbers on ID cards, if the person isn’t genuine the ID and the telephone number won't be either. Obtain telephone numbers direct from the phone directory, or make a list of your important numbers and keep them near the phone

If you’re still not sure that a caller is who they say they are, turn them away. Legitimate companies and callers will not mind

Display a ‘No Cold Callers’ sticker on your door or in your window