Kettering woman sentenced after being drunk in charge of children
She admitted the offences before magistrates
A Kettering woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being found drunk in charge of children.
The woman - who can't be named to protect the identity of the children involved - was arrested after an incident in May.
Police found her drunk and the woman was charged with two counts of cruelty to persons under 16.
She pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced by magistrates in Northampton yesterday (Thursday).
Magistrates sentenced her to a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.
She must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.