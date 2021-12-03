Kettering woman sentenced after being drunk in charge of children

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A Kettering woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being found drunk in charge of children.

The woman - who can't be named to protect the identity of the children involved - was arrested after an incident in May.

Police found her drunk and the woman was charged with two counts of cruelty to persons under 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced by magistrates in Northampton yesterday (Thursday).

Magistrates sentenced her to a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.