Kettering village paedophile sent back to prison

A paedophile from a village near Kettering has been sent back to jail for failing to stick to the requirements of being a registered sex offender.

Edward Unsing has to notify police of his details at set periods until 2024 after he was caught with almost 150 sick images of child abuse at his home in Loddington Road, Great Cransley.

Not complying with the requirements of the court order – designed to properly monitor him – is a separate criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

But the 69-year-old didn’t notify by June 8 and he was charged with failing to comply with notification requirements, pleading guilty to the offence when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks because he has a ‘flagrant disregard’ for court orders.

Unsing avoided a prison sentence in 2019 after being found with the vile images, which included 41 in the category depicting the very worst kind of abuse on young victims.

A crown court judge handed him a three-year community order and put him on the register for sex offenders for five years, as well as making him the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

But in February last year he was jailed for seven months after a court heard he could no longer be managed in the community.