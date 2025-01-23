Kettering town centre robbery CCTV appeal after Gold Street incident
The incident occurred between 10.15pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, November 17, when a man was robbed in Gold Street.
Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000686678 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”