Kettering town centre crime rate rises as police promise to increase presence

Police have promised to increase their presence in Kettering's town centre after a rise in assaults and public disorder.

More officers will be on the streets in the coming weeks with an operation to target those who are causing problems.

It comes after data released by the force showed crime was up by almost 18 per cent year-on-year in the William Knibb ward, which covers the town centre.

Kettering town centre.

The number of crimes recorded in the 12 months to December 2021 was 1,626, up from 1,382 in the previous 12 months.

Cllr Keli Watts (Labour), who represents the William Knibb ward on Kettering Town Council, said: "I was shocked and very concerned to read the crime figures.

"Seeing the rise in that sort of activity is very, very worrying and I am sure that people are quite scared when they read that sort of thing."

Crime categories to see increases included violence against the person (706, up from 561), public disorder (176, up from 132), robbery (42, up from 27) and sex offences (56, up from 42). The number of thefts increased slightly (384, up from 373).

Just over 15 per cent of all crimes ended in a resolution - a suspect being charged, dealt with by a community resolution or out-of-court disposal or any other 'sucessful' outcome.

This included just seven per cent of sex offences, 13 per cent of thefts and 62 per cent of drug crimes - although not a single robbery ended in a resolution.

The number of crimes in 2021 was slightly less than in 2019, although that was the last full year without any Covid restrictions.

England was under lockdown measures for roughly a similar length of time in 2020 and 2021, although nightclubs reopened in July having been closed for more than a year. Police said the reopening of the night-time economy could be linked to Kettering's crime rise.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We have seen an increase of offences in the town centre, especially in regards to the number of lower level assaults with no injury, shoplifting offences and public order incidents.

"Some of these incidents have taken place later in the day and this increase can be linked to the reopening of the night time economy.

“In response to this increase as a whole though, we have launched an operation which will target groups in the town that we have identified as causing problems, both during the day and at night.

“Members of the public will see an increase in police officer presence in the town centre in the coming weeks and we will also be working with partners to tackle the issues.”