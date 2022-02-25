Kettering town centre ban for yob after fight which knocked man unconscious

A teenage yob has been hit with a Kettering town centre night-time ban after a fight which saw a man knocked out.

Michael Rooney, 19, admitted assault by beating and a public order offence after the incident in Silver Street last year.

CCTV operators were monitoring footage at about 1am on August 8 when they saw a fight between a group taking place.

Silver Street, Kettering.

One man was knocked unconscious as a result, police said.

Rooney, of Stanion Lane in Corby, was later arrested and appeared before magistrates in Northampton for sentencing this month after pleading guilty to his crimes.

He was given a community order with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Rooney was also banned from entering Kettering town centre, between the hours of 7pm and 7am, for six months. He is free to enter the town centre outside of those hours.

The ban will be electronically monitored with a tag.

The teenager was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.