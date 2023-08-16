Kettering thug told neighbour to go 'back to his own country' before headbutting him

A Kettering thug told his neighbour to “f*** off back to your own country” before attacking him in the street.

Darrell Bland, of Avondale Mews, launched the unprovoked attack before claiming he was acting in self-defence when he was arrested by police.

He headbutted his victim and punched and kicked him, with part of the incident caught on camera after a witness recorded it on their phone.

Darrell Bland

On Tuesday (August 15) the 29-year-old was jailed for 15 months after being found guilty of racially-aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm.

Northampton Crown Court heard the victim, who is Polish, was outside his own address on March 18 last year when Bland asked why he was ‘watching him’.

Prosecuting, Alice Aubrey-Fletcher said: "The defendant told him to f*** off back to your own country."

The victim asked why he had a problem with him and they parted ways before Bland rode past him on his bike and told him to “f*** off” again.

The court heard he then headbutted him twice and said he would kill him and his family before the victim said he didn’t want to fight and walked away.

But as he did he was attacked from behind by Bland who punched him, dragged him to the floor and kicked him. Another neighbour witnessed the assault and managed to capture part of the incident on their mobile phone.

Warehouse worker Bland was interviewed the next day after his victim reported the incident to the police.

Ms Aubrey-Fletcher said: "He denied making racial comments and said the victim had attacked him without provocation.

"He stated he had acted in self-defence and suggested the victim had bribed witnesses."

The court heard he later admitted assaulting him but still denies that he was racially abusive.

The victim suffered scrapes, scratches and a split lip and, through a victim impact statement, said he was anxious and on edge. He was affected emotionally and unable to work for a month, using all of his savings during that time.

Ms Aubrey-Fletcher said: "He could not sleep for four days as a result of the stress."

The court heard Bland’s offending carried a starting point of 36 weeks in prison, with a range from a community order to 18 months behind bars, but that the sentence would be uplifted because of the racial element to it.

Defending, Will Forber-Heyward said Bland is a ‘family man’ and that his incarceration would cause ‘significant hardship’ to his family.

He urged the case for a suspended sentence and said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

He said: "He is not proud of what he did."

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC told Bland that the appropriate punishment could only be met by a sentence of immediate custody.

She said: "It was a short attack but nevertheless it was quite ferocious.

"You had plenty of opportunities to stop."