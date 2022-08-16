News you can trust since 1897
Kettering thug given suspended sentence after admitting assaults

He admitted all charges facing him

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:09 pm

A Kettering man has been spared from prison after pleading guilty to two assaults.

Dale Richards was arrested after he attacked a man in Athelstan Road in October last year.

Police said he punched him continually to the face, leaving him with facial injuries and a dislocated shoulder.



Richards, of Arthurs Way, also damaged a police car’s windscreen that day.

He was arrested again after another incident in Kettering at midday in June where he assaulted a woman.

Police said the 28-year-old grabbed her, causing bruising to her upper arm, and damaged another woman’s Audi.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to wounding, assault and criminal damage.

Last week he was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Richards was ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £195 to police and £200 to the woman whose Audi was damaged.

A restraining order was made banning him from contacting the woman he assaulted.