Kettering thug gave partner black eye

Northampton Crown Court

A thug from Kettering is facing a prison sentence after a brutal attack which left his partner with significant bruising.

Grant Baxter was arrested after he threw a glass at her and punched her in a vicious assault on September 19.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm the following day and was due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

The 25-year-old accepted that he would be given a prison sentence - but he will instead find out his fate next week so details of a restraining order can be ironed out.

The court heard Baxter, of Edward Road, assaulted his victim after he had attended drinks to commemorate the death of a friend who had died a year earlier.

His partner - who is now his ex-partner - had texted him to ask if he was coming to an address in the town.

She did not recall letting him in and has a 'limited' recollection of what happened next, but prosecutor Sarah Phelan said she remembered some of the attack.

Ms Phelan said: "He threw a glass at her...she has memory of him punching her."

The court heard the victim fell to the ground and hit her head and, in her own words, fell unconscious.

She suffered significant bruising to her eye area, the court heard.

A 999 call was made and Baxter was arrested but he gave no comment answers to all questions put to him.

The court heard the offence attracted a starting point of 36 weeks in prison, with a sentencing range of between a community order and 18 months in custody.

Mitigating, Thomas Parker said Baxter accepted that he would receive a 'short' custodial sentence but no mitigation as to why he carried out the attack was given in court.

Baxter appeared over videolink from HMP Peterborough, where he has been held on remand since the incident, and was told his sentencing would be adjourned for seven days so details of a restraining order can be clarified.

Recorder James House QC said: "He is going to remain where he is and he is not wasting his time. The time he is serving will count."