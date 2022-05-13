Kettering thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles at car body shop

Police are investigating

By Sam Wildman
Friday, 13th May 2022, 1:30 pm
Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles.

Thieves stole the catalytic converters from three vehicles at a car body shop in Kettering.

Police are investigating after the incident at Kettering Autospray in Cunliffe Drive between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Sunday, May 8.

Catalytic converters, devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted, after targeted by thieves because they contain valuable metals

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.