Thieves stole a catalytic converter from a car that was parked in a Kettering street.

Officers were called after the incident which involved a silver Honda Civic in Centre Parade between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on August 1.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made but that both suspects were white men and aged about 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating