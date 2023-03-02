News you can trust since 1897
Kettering thief steals catalytic converter from car

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 10:38am

A thief stole the catalytic converter from a car which was parked up in Kettering this week.

The incident took place in St Peter’s Avenue between 11pm on Monday, February 27, and 9am on Tuesday, February 28, with the criminal targeting a silver Mitsubishi Colt.

Catalytic converters, devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted, are stolen because they contain valuable metals.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

“Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 23000124978.”