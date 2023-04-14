A Kettering thief who produced a knife when he was challenged by a security guard has been given more time behind bars.

Ronnie Redmond, 48, entered the Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue at 10.15pm on September 24 last year and attempted to conceal items.

But when he was challenged he pushed a security guard and produced the blade, which was knocked away in a scuffle.

Ronnie Redmond

Redmond, of Hodge Way, was later arrested and earlier this month he was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting assault and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Magistrates in Northampton ordered that the sentence is served consecutively to a previous 26-week sentence he was handed on February 8, making his total prison term 52 weeks.

He had been arrested on February 7 after stealing items from the same Tesco Express and having two small blades on him.

Redmond also admitted stealing meats, cosmetics and razor blades from the town’s Morrisons on January 13 and failing to surrender on January 17.