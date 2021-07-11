Kettering thief locked up

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A Kettering thief who stole a vulnerable man's phone and fraudulently used his bank card has been sent to prison.

Danielle Seaman, 34, made off with the victim's £220 Samsung phone when she stole it from his home on May 7 last year.

And she fraudulently used his bank card to make purchases worth £169, £235.84, £128.26, £20 and £121.65 from Asda in Northfield Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard Seaman, of Dahlia Road, also stole meat worth between £40 and £50 from The Food Warehouse on November 23, 2019.

Just over six months later, and having already stolen the vulnerable victim's phone and used his bank card, she went on to steal Harry Potter toys from an Aldi on June 30.

She also obstructed a police officer by giving false details in a bid to avoid prosecution.

After being charged Seaman - who admitted all offences facing her - was repeatedly given bail by magistrates.

But she failed to surrender on October 13 last year, January 29 this year and then again on February 22.

But on Sunday (July 4) she committed another offence - stealing items from Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue.

She was hauled before magistrates this week where she was jailed for a total of 30 weeks.