Kettering thief jailed after stealing rum from Lidl

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A thief who stole booze from Kettering’s Lidl has been jailed just four months he was given a warning by magistrates.

Scott Turley, 40, was given a conditional discharge in December after stealing alcohol worth £160 from the town’s Sainsbury’s store.

It meant he would not face further punishment if he kept out of trouble for a year – but he could only make it to April before finding himself back in police custody.

On Tuesday (April 12) Turley, of Rockingham Road in Kettering, went to Lidl in Mariners Way and stole five bottles of rum worth a total of £69.95.

He was arrested and hauled before magistrates in Northampton the following day where he pleaded guilty to theft.

Magistrates jailed him for four weeks because of his ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’.