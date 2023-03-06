Kettering thief handed prison sentence after stealing cheese and steak from Tesco

A thief who stole cheese, steaks and washing detergent in a series of incidents at a Kettering Tesco has been handed a prison sentence.

David Harkins, 41, targeted the Windmill Avenue Tesco Express five times in just over two weeks in January and February.

He stole washing detergent on January 30 before returning the following day to help himself to cheese and steak.

Harkins appeared before magistrates in Northampton

On February 3 Harkins, of Hodge Way in the town, came back to the store and took meat without paying.

Then, on February 13, he stole bottles of washing liquid before taking more cheese and steak on February 14.

He also obstructed a police officer at the store on February 16.

Harkins had previously stolen six bottles of whisky from the town’s Sainsbury’s on December 27 last year.

He had been handed a suspended prison sentence the previous month but failed to comply with a community requirement of it

Last week he appeared before magistrates from custody, where he had been held since he was remanded on February 18, and pleaded guilty to all charges facing him.

Harkins was handed an overall prison sentence of 12 weeks and a total fine of £140.