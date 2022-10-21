Kettering Tesco shopper's handbag stolen in distraction theft in shop car park

Shoppers have been told to be cautious after a handbag was stolen from a Tesco customer’s car after she had been distracted by thieves.

The female shopper was packing her shopping away when a man asked if he needed to pay for parking at the Carina Road store.

When she turned round she realised her car door had been opened and her handbag was missing

Stock picture

Kettering Town Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are appealing for information after a shopper’s handbag was stolen from their car whilst they were putting shopping in the boot of the car.

"The shopper believes that this was a distraction tactic whilst someone else has taken their handbag.”

The theft occurred between 4.45 pm and 5pm on Wednesday, October 19.