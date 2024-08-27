Kettering Tesco shoplifter assault clue after CCTV image released
A shop staff member was assaulted by a shoplifter who had helped themselves to items from the shelves of the Carina Road shop.
The incident took place on Tuesday, August 13, between 2.15pm and 2.40pm.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 2.15pm and 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 13, a man selected several items from the shelves and walked out of the store without making payment.
"When challenged by store staff, he pushed past, assaulting them in the process.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111quoting incident number 24000481957.”