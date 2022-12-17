Kettering teenager spared from prison after dealing drugs to pay off debt

Northampton Crown Court

A judge told a Kettering teenager he had been given an ‘exceptional chance’ after he was spared from prison for dealing drugs.

Andrew Doherty was caught after two raids at his Doris Road home in the space of two months earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Crown Court heard he had been dealing to pay off a debt he had generated because of his own drug use.

Last week he was given a suspended sentence after admitting drugs offences. He had spent five months on remand in HMP Peterborough.

The court heard that police first raided the 18-year-old’s house on March 11.

Prosecuting, Andy Peet said: "Police searched his room and found 106 underweight deals of crack cocaine in a shoe next to his bed, along with weighing scales."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doherty was arrested, interviewed and released only for police to raid the house again on May 6.

This time they found 1.1g of crack cocaine in his room, £380 in cash and a phone with messages on which were consistent with drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Peet said he was a street dealer supplying local users.

He said: "He may well have been clearing a drug debt but 100 wraps and 1g shows it was a significant debt."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Laban Leake said Doherty had started using cannabis aged 14 and that his upbringing was ‘feral’, having been excluded from school.

He said he had made good progress in custody, passing an art course with distinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "He now realises what he should have done is gone to the police."

Mr Leake added that Doherty was never told when the debt would be paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Here is a young man who can be saved...where there is hope one tries to nurture it."

Sentencing, Recorder Stuart Sprawson told Doherty he was troubled by his behaviour but that he had decided to suspend his prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "You have been given an exceptional chance on this occasion."

Doherty’s 15-month prison sentence was suspended for two years. He must take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was warned that he would be sent to prison if he breached the suspended sentence.