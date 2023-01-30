Kettering teenager given suspended sentence after being caught with knife at Tresham College's Wellingborough campus
He was arrested last year
A pupil who was found with a knife at a Tresham College campus has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Joel Saunders was arrested after police were called to the Church Street campus in Wellingborough at 1pm on November 17.
They were responding to reports that a student had a knife and found Saunders, of Melton Street in Kettering, with the 3in-bladed lock knife.
Saunders, 18, admitted having a bladed article on further education premises and this month was sentenced by magistrates in Wellingborough.
He was handed six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
A Tresham College spokesperson said: “We strive to ensure a safe environment for our 1,000s of students across Northamptonshire and anyone involved in bringing weapons onto campus, or involved in any violent or threatening behaviour, is suspended immediately with a view to permanent expulsion through our robust disciplinary procedures.”