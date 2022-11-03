A Kettering driver will be sentenced next month after admitting causing the death of a much-loved teenager in a crash.

Callum Trivett, 19, was behind the wheel of a black Fiat Punto when it crashed at about 10.15pm on October 29 last year.

The front seat passenger, 18-year-old Charlie Owen, died at the scene in Kettering Road, between Kettering and Pytchley.

Flowers left at the scene the day after the crash.

Trivett, of Ostlers Way, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when he appeared before magistrates.

He was granted unconditional bail so a report could be prepared ahead of his sentencing next month.

Charlie, who was affectionately known as Flump, loved cars and an online fundraising page was set up to finish his 'final wish', an engine swap on a vehicle, raising thousands of pounds.

After his death his mum Kelly released a heartbreaking tribute through Northamptonshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Owen, known as Flump.

In a statement she said: “Charlie Owen, aka Flump, was taken from us too soon, which broke our hearts.

“The best son and big brother, you have left a massive hole in our lives. You were known for your beautiful smile, your laughter and just your crazy caring ways.

“You will be remembered as Kettering’s smiling legend Flump, your funeral proved just how loved and respected you were by so many, the 85-car convoy which followed you was amazing. Your send-off was sad but an amazing day you would have been proud of, even the car meet after with your favourite Flump ‘n’ bass tunes was something to be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am known as Mummaflump, and want to say that my best friend has gone but will never ever be forgotten. My heart will always be broken, I shall carry on and do you proud just as you did me. I was the proudest mum ever and still am.

“The love and respect your friends have shown is amazing, as is all that they have done, and are still doing, for you and us as a family.