Kettering taxi firm boss furious as cab torched after passengers stole it

The taxi was stolen and found with significant fire damage

The boss of a Kettering taxi firm says cabbies are scared after a group of passengers stole a cab from a driver - before it was later found torched.

Sumit Kumra, who owners Premier Taxis, was left 'appalled' after one of his drivers had his car stolen when he told a group of people there were too many for him to take.

A taxi had been booked for five people in High Street, Desborough, and a six-seater taxi was sent after the fare was paid over the phone.

But, between 1.45am and 2am on Saturday (November 6), the group tried to fit eight people in with one jumping into the boot.

When the taxi driver tried to stop this one jumped into the driver's seat and fled in the cab, leaving the taxi driver behind. The cab was later located near the Greenacres Traveller site, just to the north of Market Harborough, with significant fire damage.

Mr Kumra, 42, said: "It's just shocking. We are out there helping the public and getting them home safe and this is what we get. It's absolutely appalling.

"The driver is shaken up. Everybody is at risk when they work at night and people are scared about what they are going to come up against.

"We get a few people running off but this is different. Taking a car and torching it is next level."

The firm was able to track the stop-start car to Harborough Road and officers were told of its location.

But Mr Kumra, who is going to give a statement to police later this week, said there won't be forensic evidence because it was burned from the inside, destroying the cab.

A police spokesman said they are treating the incident as theft.

It's left Premier Taxis counting the cost - with the lost income that comes with having a taxi off the road and the expense of buying a new one.

Mr Kumra said it could cost them £20,000 for a new taxi - more than the money they will get from insurers for the value of the stolen car.

He added: "This can happen to anybody out there. It's terrible."