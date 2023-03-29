Kettering suspect remains under investigation in war crimes probe after murder of Sri Lankan BBC journalist

A man who was arrested in Northamptonshire as part of a war crimes probe remains under investigation, police have said.

The 49-year-old was taken into custody last year over the killing of Mylvaganam Nimalarajan, a journalist who was shot dead in 2000 in Sri Lanka.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Team – part of the Counter Terrorism Command – made the arrest at an address as part of a proactive operation. The Northants Telegraph understands the arrest was made in Kettering.

Victim Mylvaganam Nimalrajan.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, which covers genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

He was then released under investigation and today (March 29, 2023), a spokesman for the Met confirmed that he remains under investigation and that police enquiries are ongoing.

Mr Nimalarajan, a BBC reporter, was killed at his home in the northern Sri Lankan city of Jaffna. Gunmen also attacked his father with a knife and threw a grenade, injuring other family members.

The journalist worked for the corporation's Sinhala and Tamil language services and had been reporting on violence that marred the nation's general elections. He had accused a Tamil militant group of human rights violations and vote rigging.

After his death arrests were made but those suspected of being involved were believed to have fled the country, local media reports said at the time.

In October 2017 the Metropolitan Police received a referral in relation to the murder and began an investigation.

A dossier of information alleging that Mr Nimalarajan’s suspected killer was living in Northamptonshire was also handed over to Northamptonshire Police in 2020.

Police have said they are eager to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation and particularly want to speak to members of the Sri Lankan community who emigrated to, and now reside in, the UK.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, previously said: “There will still be people who may have information, particularly in relation to the murder of Mr Nimalarajan, and we would urge those people to come forward and help achieve justice for Mr Nimalarajan’s family.”