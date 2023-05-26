A stalker who put a tracker on his ex-partner’s car and then turned up at her location has been spared from prison.

Tomasz Nalewaj, of Havelock Street in Kettering, placed an Apple tag on the woman’s car bumper last year.

The 53-year-old then followed her and turned up at the place she was at before the tracker was found by one of the victim’s family members.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Nalewaj pleaded guilty to stalking – which took place between October 1 and October 28 – when he appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Llast week he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates made a restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex-partner or attending a named street.