Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image: NationalWorld

A man who continued to contact a woman for four months after being told to stop has appeared before a court.

Andrew McKay sent numerous emails, made phonecalls and turned up at the victim’s address over a period of four months between April and August this year.

He was arrested last week and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 8).

The 34-year-old from Grizedale Close in Kettering admitted one charge of stalking and was bailed until his sentencing hearing which will take place at the end of this month.

In the meantime, a pre-sentence report will be compiled and McKay is not allowed to enter the area in which his victim lives. He was also ordered not to contact her. He must live and sleep at his home address.