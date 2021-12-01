Kettering shop workers threatened at knifepoint in terrifying robbery

Police are investigating

Staff at a Kettering shop were threatened at knifepoint by two men who demanded they hand over cash.

The terrifying robbery took place at the Co-op in Stamford Road on Sunday night (November 28) at about 9.45pm, just before the store was due to close.

Two men - who both wore face coverings - burst into the store and threatened workers with a knife and metal pole before taking money from the tills.

The workers were, thankfully, physically unharmed after the robbers fled but were left extremely shaken by the ordeal.

Craig Goldie, Central England Co-op's loss prevention manager, said: “Everyone at Central England Co-op has been shocked and appalled at this terrifying incident in Kettering where our colleagues were threatened with weapons, while they were just trying to do their job serving their local community.

“We strongly condemn any form of abuse or violence towards our colleagues and are offering our full support to the entire team at the Stamford Road store.

"We are working closely with the local police force to bring the criminal[s] responsible to justice.

“These types of incidents reinforce our ongoing campaign calling for better protection for shop workers and highlights our zero tolerance policy on all types of crime aimed at our colleagues and customers.

“Once again, we are sending a clear message out to anyone who might consider targeting our colleagues and stores - it is not worth the risk and no crime will be tolerated.”