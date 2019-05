Drone images taken by Terry Harris show the extent of the damage at Kettering Bedding Centre in Regent Street after the blaze at about 12.30pm, with the roof of the three-storey building collapsed as smoke billowed from the unit.

1. Photos by Terry Harris Photos by Terry Harris other Buy a Photo

2. Photos by Terry Harris Photos by Terry Harris other Buy a Photo

3. Photos by Terry Harris Photos by Terry Harris other Buy a Photo

4. Photos by Terry Harris Photos by Terry Harris other Buy a Photo

View more