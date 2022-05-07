Kettering sex attacker's shame as he's put behind bars

A Kettering man will spend years behind bars after he was convicted of a horrifying sex assault.

Charanjit Singh, 39, left his victim needing counselling after carrying out the attack in 2019 and forced them to give evidence in the witness box after protesting his innocence.

Yesterday (Friday) he was jailed for a total of five years after a jury found him guilty of all three charges he faced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Crown Court

Northampton Crown Court heard Singh, formerly of Glencoe Drive in Kettering, hugged and kissed his victim before further sexually assaulting them.

Defending, Josh Radcliffe said it was business owner Singh’s first offence.

He has been remanded in custody since he failed to attend a sentencing hearing earlier this year and Mr Radcliffe said the process has “terrified” him.

He said: "There is no evidence he poses a risk of serious harm to the public.”

He added that he had suffered shame in his community and that being ‘named and shamed’ in this newspaper would be a further element of punishment.

Mr Radcliffe’s plea to bring Singh’s sentence down to a length which could be suspended was rejected by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane.

Sentencing, she said: "Only a sentence of immediate custody is appropriate in this case.”

Singh will serve up to half of his five-year sentence in custody before being released on licence and will be on the register for sex offenders indefinitely.

He is also barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.