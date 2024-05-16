Kettering pub assault CCTV picture re-released to help identify man wanted by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a serious assault at The Cordwainer pub in Cedar Road, Kettering have re-appealed for help to identify a man seen in CCTV pictures.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, March 9, a man in his 50s was headbutted before being pulled to another area inside of the pub, where he was kicked and punched by a group of men.

Officers believe that the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.