Kettering pub assault CCTV picture re-released to help identify man wanted by police

By Alison Bagley
Published 16th May 2024, 12:31 BST
Detectives investigating a serious assault at The Cordwainer pub in Cedar Road, Kettering have re-appealed for help to identify a man seen in CCTV pictures.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, March 9, a man in his 50s was headbutted before being pulled to another area inside of the pub, where he was kicked and punched by a group of men.

Officers believe that the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000144185 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.