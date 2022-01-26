Kettering petrol station worker stabbed

A man has been charged over the stabbing of a Kettering petrol station worker.

Joshua Steven Rowley, 27, has been remanded in custody after the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 23).

Emergency services were called to the Texaco Chrysler garage in Bayes Street at about 5.30am after a staff member was stabbed.

Texaco, Kettering

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the victim was taken to hospital but is recovering well.

Rowley, formerly of Kettering, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, theft and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.