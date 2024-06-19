Kettering pervert who was once on FBI's most wanted list facing prison again
James Hemphill, 67, spent 10 years on the run having admitted a child sex offence in America in 1994 when he fled to Scotland before he was sentenced.
He was finally arrested in 2004, returned to America and jailed before being deported back to the UK in 2008.
At the end of 2022 Hemphill was living in Kettering when he offended again, contacting a teenage girl and asking her if she wanted him to buy her some underwear. He also asked her if she wanted adult toys and if she wanted them to share a bed.
Hemphill, who has since moved to Bedfordshire, was arrested after the victim bravely confided in a family member.
He was charged with one count of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.
Following a trial which ended at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, June 18, he was convicted on both counts. He will return to the same court in September to be sentenced.
Lead investigator detective constable Andy Wakling commended the young victim.
Speaking after the verdict he said: “She has shown courage far beyond her years throughout the investigation and court process and I hope she feels proud that her bravery has ensured this man will pay for his crimes.”