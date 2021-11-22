Kettering pensioner's engagement ring stolen by bogus fire service workers
They claimed they were there to test her fire alarms
Cruel burglars pretended to be from the fire service to trick their way into a Kettering pensioner's home before stealing her engagement ring.
The victim, aged 72, was at her Sydney Street house between 3.45pm and 4pm on November 17 when a man and a woman knocked on her door.
Holding a clipboard and a smoke alarm box, they claimed they were from the fire service and were there to test the victim's fire alarms.
They were let into the house but while one distracted her the other went to another room and stole her engagement ring and eternity ring.
A police spokesman the first offender was a white man, aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 9in tall and of a medium build.
He was wearing a thick black winter coat, holding a clipboard and pen and had a well-spoken English accent.
The spokesman said the second offender was a white woman, aged 18 to 20, about 5ft 2in tall and of a slim build.
She was wearing a navy rain jacket and plaid skirt and holding small box which looked like a smoke alarm box.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 21000676673.