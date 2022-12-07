Kettering pensioner banned from the roads after driving wrong way on A6

A Kettering pensioner has been banned from getting behind the wheel after driving the wrong way on a dual carriageway.

Heather Hales, 83, admitted dangerous driving when she appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court over an incident in June.

A motorist on the Chowns Mill roundabout submitted dash-cam footage to Northamptonshire Police, showing her black Renault facing traffic having driven the wrong way.

The moment was captured on dash-cam. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Police said she was travelling on the A6 and intended to take the A45 east but ‘got confused’ and went straight on, continuing on the A6.

They added that she turned around a short distance later at the entrance to a site depot and turned back to travel towards Chowns Mill. Police said she didn’t realise it was a dual carriageway.

Hales, of Ennerdale Close, was banned from driving for 12 months and will be disqualified until an extended test of competence has been passed.

She was fined £534 and told to pay prosecution costs of £85 and surcharge to fund victim services of £214.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This conviction came about as part of Operation Snap which allows drivers to submit their footage to us, thus being our eyes on the road when we’re not around.

“Hopefully this case demonstrates that we take all instances of poor driving very seriously and we will prosecute offenders accordingly, which can only be a good thing to help keep our roads safer.”

