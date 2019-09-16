Kettering pedestrian hit by car dies

An elderly pedestrian who was hit by a car in Kettering last week has died.

The 75-year-old from Kettering was seriously injured after the crash in Northampton Road, near the double roundabout, at about 1.45am on September 9 (Monday).

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but this morning a police spokesman said he died from his injuries on Friday evening (September 13).

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision, which involved a black Saab 93.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and signs remain at the scene urging witnesses to contact police.

Anyone with information should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.