A Kettering path has been taped off by police after a man was stabbed today (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the cut-through, which links London Road and Windmill Avenue, just before 12.10pm after reports of a robbery.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a small stab wound.

The scene this afternoon

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said his injuries are, thankfully, not believed to be life-threatening.

A cordon remains in place with a police presence at scene.

No arrests have been made and the police spokesman said no descriptions of those behind the attack were available at this stage.

The spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000329368.”