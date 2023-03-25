Kettering paedophile asked '12-year-old girl' to get naked and sent her porn videos

A Kettering paedophile who asked what he believed to be a 12-year-old girl to get naked on a video call has been locked up.

Shane Hills was already subject to a court order after being warned over his previous behaviour when he began the sickening chat online.

He thought he was speaking to a child when he sent porn videos and offered to show his penis – but all along her was communicating with an undercover police officer.

Shane Hills

Yesterday (Friday) he was jailed for more than three years after admitting five offences on the day of his trial.

Northampton Crown Court heard the 33-year-old was arrested in April 2022 after a police sting which started on chatroom Chatiw.

An undercover police officer, who was purporting to be a 12-year-old girl, was contacted by Hills who was using the username ‘JehovahWitness’.

Prosecutor Ben Gow said Hills, formerly of Knoll Court, was told of the age of the ‘girl’ but still made the chat sexual.

One message sent by Hills said: “Will you get naked for me?”

The paedophile then said he wanted to see her undress and the chat moved to WhatsApp. Hills asked the ‘girl’ if she wanted to see some porn and sent her clips of people having sex, before again asking her to get naked on a video call.

Hills, who said his name was Luke, then said: “Let me see you get into your school uniform.”

Mr Gow said Hills, who had no previous convictions, tried to begin a video call but the undercover officer didn’t answer.

Hills asked the ‘girl’ for a picture of her and said to her: “I will show you my willy if you want to see.”

The court heard more pornographic videos were sent to the undercover police officer.

When they replied asking whether it hurt – referencing a sex act in a video – Hills replied: “No it should feel really good.”

He was later arrested but gave no comment answers when interviewed, Mr Gow said.

The court heard Hills had been handed a sexual risk order in May 2021 following an application by police after a warning about his previous behaviour.

When officers turned up at his door in November that year to check his compliance they found he had breached it by deleting his phone’s internet history and installing ‘clean cache’ software.

Mitigating, Stephen Bailey said Hills had spent almost a year in prison on remand and that having time to reflect on his behaviour had ‘woken him up’.

He said: "He feels ashamed. He feels that the penny has dropped."

Mr Bailey added that Hills wanted counselling or treatment to make sure his behaviour didn’t continue.

He said: "He certainly does not want to be back here again."

Recorder Balraj Bhatia KC told Hills the offences were so serious that only a prison sentence could be justified.

Jailing him for 39 months, he said: “You put yourself through a huge amount of difficulties.

"You have lost your job. You have lost your flat. All of this should weigh heavily on you to deter you from ever offending again.”