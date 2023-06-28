The mum of a teenager who was hurt in a Kettering hit and run has pleaded for the driver involved to come forward.

Kristina Lukosenkina’s son Osvaldas Lukosenkinas, 13, was on his way to Kettering Science Academy when he was knocked off his bike at a zebra crossing on June 22.

Luckily he suffered no fractures but he is still in pain and Northamptonshire Police are investigating the incident.

The crossing where the incident took place and bruising to Osvaldas' leg

Now Kristina has called for the person behind the wheel, who did not stop, to contact officers and tell them how the crash happened.

She said: "Please come forward and explain what happened and why you didn't stop.

"Just come forward and explain so we can all be at peace. Osvaldas at least deserves an apology."

Osvaldas was in Deeble Road when the incident, which was witnessed by his shocked brother Lukas, 11, took place between 8am and 8.15am.

As he crossed at a zebra crossing on his bicycle he was involved in a collision with the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa which then left the scene, police said.

It’s believed the driver of a silver Audi then stopped to help Osvaldas, who was taken to hospital.

Kristina said: "To receive the call that Osvaldas had been hit and the driver did not stop was a double shock.

"I am really angry. At that time of the morning, near a school, people need to be driving 10 times safer."

An X-ray found Osvaldas did not suffer serious injuries but he was left with bruising to his hip and leg and is still limping.

Kristina said he is struggling to sleep and is now scared to ride his bicycle.

She added: "How can you hit a child and not stop to see if they are okay? There's so many questions.

"Thankfully Osvaldas did not suffer more serious injuries but they didn't know that. Next time it could be worse – if it happens once it could happen again."