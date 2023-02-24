Kettering man wanted on recall to prison
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101
By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 9:39am
A Kettering man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.
Police have launched an appeal to track down wanted Kenneth Schlegal, who is aged 33.
They’ve urged anyone with information that could help them find him to contact them so he can be returned to custody.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Schlegal is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”