Kettering man sentenced to community order after assaulting four KGH emergency workers

He must also pay them compensation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering man has been ordered to pay compensation to four hospital workers after kicking out at them.

Kieron Quinn was at Kettering General Hospital when he committed the assaults at about 10.45pm on April 5 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Quinn kicked a nurse in the leg causing reddening, kicked the deputy sister in the pelvic area, and then kicked out at both the security guards who had come to assist.”

Kettering General Hospital

The 31-year-old, of Queen Street, was charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to three of them – the assaults against the nurse and security guards – and was found guilty of assaulting the deputy sister by magistrates.

Earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities.