Kettering man sentenced to community order after assaulting four KGH emergency workers
A Kettering man has been ordered to pay compensation to four hospital workers after kicking out at them.
Kieron Quinn was at Kettering General Hospital when he committed the assaults at about 10.45pm on April 5 last year.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Quinn kicked a nurse in the leg causing reddening, kicked the deputy sister in the pelvic area, and then kicked out at both the security guards who had come to assist.”
The 31-year-old, of Queen Street, was charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Court records show he pleaded guilty to three of them – the assaults against the nurse and security guards – and was found guilty of assaulting the deputy sister by magistrates.
Earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities.
Quinn must pay £100 in compensation to each of his four victims.