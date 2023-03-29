News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Kettering man sentenced after making vile racist slur to call handler

He will have to carry out unpaid work

By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Mar 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read

A Kettering man who aimed a vile racist slur at a housing association call handler has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Dean Wood called PA Housing’s Leicester office multiple times on February 2 last year and wanted to speak to a manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But during the course of a call he called a female call handler a “f****** P***” – with the victim then putting the phone down.

The racist slur was aimed at a call handler
The racist slur was aimed at a call handler
The racist slur was aimed at a call handler
Most Popular

Wood, of Havelock Street, was reported to the police and charged with sending a communication of an indecent or offensive nature.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week Wood pleaded guilty, with magistrates finding the offence to be racially aggravated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sentenced to a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and must pay compensation of £50.

Ian Watts, executive director of customer services at PA Housing, said: “Last year, an incident involving a member of staff was reported to the police, along with a formal warning issued to the customer.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy to any form of abuse and believe that everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”