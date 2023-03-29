Kettering man sentenced after making vile racist slur to call handler
He will have to carry out unpaid work
A Kettering man who aimed a vile racist slur at a housing association call handler has been sentenced to unpaid work.
Dean Wood called PA Housing’s Leicester office multiple times on February 2 last year and wanted to speak to a manager.
But during the course of a call he called a female call handler a “f****** P***” – with the victim then putting the phone down.
Wood, of Havelock Street, was reported to the police and charged with sending a communication of an indecent or offensive nature.
At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week Wood pleaded guilty, with magistrates finding the offence to be racially aggravated.
He was sentenced to a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and must pay compensation of £50.
Ian Watts, executive director of customer services at PA Housing, said: “Last year, an incident involving a member of staff was reported to the police, along with a formal warning issued to the customer.
"We have a zero-tolerance policy to any form of abuse and believe that everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”