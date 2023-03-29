A Kettering man who aimed a vile racist slur at a housing association call handler has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Dean Wood called PA Housing’s Leicester office multiple times on February 2 last year and wanted to speak to a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But during the course of a call he called a female call handler a “f****** P***” – with the victim then putting the phone down.

The racist slur was aimed at a call handler

Wood, of Havelock Street, was reported to the police and charged with sending a communication of an indecent or offensive nature.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week Wood pleaded guilty, with magistrates finding the offence to be racially aggravated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and must pay compensation of £50.

Ian Watts, executive director of customer services at PA Housing, said: “Last year, an incident involving a member of staff was reported to the police, along with a formal warning issued to the customer.