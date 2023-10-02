Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Kettering man is being held in custody over an allegation involving an imitation gun.

Peter Spence, of Warkton Lane, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It is alleged that, on September 23, the 45-year-old had an airsoft pistol at a Barton Seagrave address with intent to cause a woman to believe that violence would be used.

