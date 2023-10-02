News you can trust since 1897
Kettering man remanded in custody over imitation pistol allegation

He’ll face a crown court judge next month
By Sam Wildman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Kettering man is being held in custody over an allegation involving an imitation gun.

Peter Spence, of Warkton Lane, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It is alleged that, on September 23, the 45-year-old had an airsoft pistol at a Barton Seagrave address with intent to cause a woman to believe that violence would be used.

Last week magistrates in Northampton remanded Spence into custody. He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 6.