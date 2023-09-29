News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Kettering man remanded in custody after being charged with three counts of rape

He appeared at court this morning
By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Kettering man has been remanded in custody after being accused of rape.

Dylan Saunderson, of Stamford Road, has been charged with five offences after an incident involving a woman at a property in the town yesterday morning (Thursday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has been charged with three counts of rape, one of assault and one of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

Saunderson appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on November 13.