Kettering man remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to supply drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering man will face a crown court judge next month after being charged over drug conspiracy allegations.

Simeon Helsdown, of Marion Square, was arrested after a search at an address on February 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of the acquire/use/possession of criminal property.