Kettering man remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to supply drugs
He’ll face a crown court judge next month
A Kettering man will face a crown court judge next month after being charged over drug conspiracy allegations.
Simeon Helsdown, of Marion Square, was arrested after a search at an address on February 7.
The 37-year-old was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of the acquire/use/possession of criminal property.
Helsdown appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until Friday, March 22, when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.