Kettering man remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to supply drugs

He’ll face a crown court judge next month
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:41 GMT
A Kettering man will face a crown court judge next month after being charged over drug conspiracy allegations.

Simeon Helsdown, of Marion Square, was arrested after a search at an address on February 7.

The 37-year-old was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of the acquire/use/possession of criminal property.

Helsdown appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until Friday, March 22, when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.