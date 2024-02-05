News you can trust since 1897
Kettering man put behind bars after admitting assaults outside nightclub

He pleaded guilty to all charges
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT
A Kettering man who attacked people outside a town nightclub has been locked up.

Kyle McSkimming, 22, was jailed for 52 weeks at Northampton Crown Court last month.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said McSkimming, of Princes Street, was arrested after an incident outside Tropicana at about 1am on December 2, 2023.

Kyle McSkimmingKyle McSkimming
The spokesman said McSkimming punched and kicked a man multiple times, causing a swollen eye, cuts and bruising.

He also pushed and grabbed a woman, spat at another woman and punched a police officer to the face when he was arrested, police said.

McSkimming pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

As well as his prison sentence he was ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.