Kettering man put behind bars after admitting assaults outside nightclub
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Kettering man who attacked people outside a town nightclub has been locked up.
Kyle McSkimming, 22, was jailed for 52 weeks at Northampton Crown Court last month.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said McSkimming, of Princes Street, was arrested after an incident outside Tropicana at about 1am on December 2, 2023.
The spokesman said McSkimming punched and kicked a man multiple times, causing a swollen eye, cuts and bruising.
He also pushed and grabbed a woman, spat at another woman and punched a police officer to the face when he was arrested, police said.
McSkimming pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.
As well as his prison sentence he was ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.