A Kettering man spent weeks in prison after threatening to share a sexual video of a woman online.

Robert Vials was remanded in custody on April 1 over the threat, which took place earlier this year.

Today (May 13) at Northampton Crown Court the 35-year-old was jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to threatening to share a photograph of a person in an intimate state.

But because he has already served half of his sentence he was likely to be released imminently.

Robert Vials appeared at Northampton Crown Court today. Credit: Facebook/National World

Prosecutor Quiana Fitzpatrick told the court that Vials, of Greenbank Avenue, threatened to post a video of a woman having sex with him which she believed had been deleted.

Ms Fitzpatrick added that he repeated the threat and sent a message to a friend saying he had shared it.

Mitigating, Michael Fullerton said groundworker Vials, who has convictions for 21 previous offences, had shown considerable remorse.

He said: “He recognises that he has made mistakes.”

Sentencing, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “This offence is so serious it crosses the custody threshold.”