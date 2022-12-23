A Kettering man who was found guilty of having a machete in public is to spend Christmas behind bars.

Daryl Bright, 31, was arrested after police were called to reports of a fight in Roughton Close at about 5.30pm on July 16.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman that when they arrived Bright was trying to hide the machete.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Bright, of Roughton Close, denied having a bladed article in a public place but was found guilty by magistrates this month.