Kettering man locked up after being found guilty of having machete in public
He’s been handed a prison sentence
A Kettering man who was found guilty of having a machete in public is to spend Christmas behind bars.
Daryl Bright, 31, was arrested after police were called to reports of a fight in Roughton Close at about 5.30pm on July 16.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman that when they arrived Bright was trying to hide the machete.
Bright, of Roughton Close, denied having a bladed article in a public place but was found guilty by magistrates this month.
He was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay costs of £620 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.