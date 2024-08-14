Kettering man locked up after admitting late night town centre assault
Richard Marlow was arrested after punching and kicking a man he didn’t know at about 11pm on July 31, leaving him with bruising.
The 44-year-old was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature.
The incident came days after Marlow, of Arthurs Way, committed another crime in Alexandra Street on July 26.
He admitted theft after stealing an Amazon parcel – containing multipacks of Cheetos worth just over £25 – from someone’s doorstep at about 2.45pm.
Marlow was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for the assault, four weeks in prison for theft and had six weeks of a previous suspended sentence for theft activated, making a total of 28 weeks in custody.
He must pay compensation of £270 to the man he assaulted and £26.95 to the man whose parcel he stole.