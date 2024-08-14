Kettering man locked up after admitting late night town centre assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering man is behind bars after admitting carrying out a late night assault in the town’s Silver Street.

Richard Marlow was arrested after punching and kicking a man he didn’t know at about 11pm on July 31, leaving him with bruising.

The 44-year-old was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature.

Silver Street, Kettering

The incident came days after Marlow, of Arthurs Way, committed another crime in Alexandra Street on July 26.

He admitted theft after stealing an Amazon parcel – containing multipacks of Cheetos worth just over £25 – from someone’s doorstep at about 2.45pm.

Marlow was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for the assault, four weeks in prison for theft and had six weeks of a previous suspended sentence for theft activated, making a total of 28 weeks in custody.

He must pay compensation of £270 to the man he assaulted and £26.95 to the man whose parcel he stole.