A Kettering man who has breached a sexual risk order twice this year has been put behind bars.

Simon Reed was subjected to a series of conditions, placing restrictions on his contact with children and use of devices, by magistrates in 2021 after an application by police.

But in January 2023 the 29-year-old breached them by resetting a mobile phone.

And then, on Monday (June 12), he failed to notify police of the creation of an Instagram account, which he was required to do under the terms of the order.

Sexual risk orders can be made even when the person they are being made against has not been convicted of a sexual offence and when no prosecution has been brought.

They can impose restrictions on a person’s behaviour that a court deems necessary to protect the public from the risk of sexual harm.

Reed, of Bath Road, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a sexual risk order.

Court records show that he was jailed for a total of 32 weeks at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this week.