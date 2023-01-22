Kettering man given suspended sentence after five Lego thefts from Sainsbury's in a week
He was spared from prison by magistrates
A thief who stole Lego from Kettering’s Sainsbury’s five times in just one week has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Anthony Harris, 47, walked out of the Rockingham Road supermarket with boxes of the toy plastic bricks worth a total of almost £800.
On November 19 at 7.10pm he took three boxes worth £135, before returning the following day at 10.20am to steal another three boxes worth the same amount.
Then, on November 24, he went to the store twice – at 5.45pm and 7.50pm – and stole a total of 13 boxes worth £375.
And on November 25 at 5.20pm he took another five boxes worth £145 before he was finally caught.
At Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court Harris, of Wellington Street in Kettering, admitted five counts of theft.
He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay compensation of £790 and court costs of £85.