A thief who stole Lego from Kettering’s Sainsbury’s five times in just one week has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Anthony Harris, 47, walked out of the Rockingham Road supermarket with boxes of the toy plastic bricks worth a total of almost £800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 19 at 7.10pm he took three boxes worth £135, before returning the following day at 10.20am to steal another three boxes worth the same amount.

Sainsbury's

Then, on November 24, he went to the store twice – at 5.45pm and 7.50pm – and stole a total of 13 boxes worth £375.

And on November 25 at 5.20pm he took another five boxes worth £145 before he was finally caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court Harris, of Wellington Street in Kettering, admitted five counts of theft.