A Kettering man who assaulted two police officers in an early hours attack has been handed a prison sentence.

James Robert Patrick Campbell, 20, was jailed for six months by magistrates at a hearing in Wellingborough this week.

He had been arrested after an incident in Silver Street at about 4am on October 22 last year.

Silver Street, Kettering

A police spokeswoman said he grabbed one officer by the back of her neck and pushed her head downwards towards the floor before kicking another officer to the chest area.

Thankfully neither suffered any physical injuries, the spokeswoman added.

Campbell, of Ford Street, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.